New Non-Profit Group in Town called the Jackson Snow Angels
(Jackson) "No act of Kindness is ever wasted". That is the motto of the new non-profit public charitable organization in Jackson called the Jackson Snow Angels. The group. will remove snow for older adults, those on a fixed income or those physically unable to do it themselves because of injury. There is no cost for this service, and the organization is 100% volunteer driven. President Paul Spence explains how they came up with the idea.www.kkoj.com
Comments / 0