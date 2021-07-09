Nashville Predators: Why They Should Avoid Vladimir Tarasenko Trade

Whether you refer to it as Smashville, Cashville, Music City U.S.A. or the Buckle of the Bible Belt, everyone LOVES Nashville. The Predators are no different. Smashville has one of the most electric buildings in the league with their “All your fault” chants, catfish tosses, and overall rowdy atmosphere. Personally, it’s on my bucket list to go to a game in Bridgestone Arena because I want to feel that energy firsthand. Would it be even better if a couple of heavyweights dropped-the-gloves? Hell yes, it would, and in their 23 years in the league, the Preds have had an impressive list of studs wear the saber-toothed tiger on their chest. The unfortunate thing is that the Predators weren’t around in the 80s or early 90s, because Nashville would have been absolutely rocking if they could have watched their boys throw down during the glory days of fighting. But we play the hand we’re dealt, and luckily, the fans have still been able to enjoy some wild battles. However, before we begin let’s address the elephant in the room, Wade Belak. Belak may have only played one season in Smashville, but he made an instant impact. In fact, he has one of the biggest knockouts in Preds’ history when he dropped Donald Brashear on March 10, 2009. And even though he won’t be appearing on the podium, Belak deserves all of our respect and admiration. The Saskatchewan native was the ultimate teammate and died far too young. In 3 months we lost Belak, Derek Boogaard, and Canuck’s Bronze medalist, Rick Rypien to suicide. It breaks my heart when warriors die young, but more importantly, alone. Nobody should forget Wade Belak, because he died for the entertainment of you and I. Yes, he fought to provide for his wife and two daughters, and if given the opportunity, he would probably do it all over again. In the end, I can assume that many of us have lost loved ones to the dangers of mental illness, and that’s why we can’t ignore it. I’m a big believer that while we may not be able to change history, but if we acknowledge it, learn from it, and have empathy for those that went through it, there’s a chance we can avoid it happening again. So without further ado, let’s celebrate our warriors because they sure as hell deserve it.