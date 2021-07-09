Elsa downgraded to post-tropical storm; Flooding, strong winds continue in Mass.

BOSTON — Forecasters have downgraded Elsa as it continues on its path through New England. The storm is now Post-Tropical Storm Elsa.

Update: 2:45 p.m. EDT July 9: Power outages across the state continue to rise, with Cape Cod topping the list.

Reported Outages:

Barnstable: 5,232

Mashpee: 1,901

Yarmouth: 1,288

Dennis: 957

Falmouth: 703

Flooding continues to be an issue in Boston. MassDCR said multiple lanes of Morrissey Blvd. have been closed because of the water.

Update 1:50 p.m. EDT July 9: The National Hurricane Center has downgraded Elsa. The storm is now Post-Tropical Storm Elsa and has winds of 50 mph.

Update 1:45 p.m. EDT July 9: Thousands of people are currently without power because of Tropical Storm Elsa. As of 1:45 p.m., more than 9,000 customers were affected.

Barnstable: 3,343

3,343 Mashpee: 1,901

1,901 Yarmouth: 1,281

1,281 Bourne: 438

438 Mattapoisett: 320

Update 1:15 p.m. EDT July 9: MassDOT announces that speeds on the Mass Pike have been lowered to 40 mph from Framingham to Boston because of the storm.

Update 12:45 p.m. EDT July 9: All DCR-managed Boston area beaches are posted with red “no swimming” flags warning of water quality concerns due to rainfall from Tropical Storm Elsa.

In addition, Salisbury Beach State Reservation is Salisbury will restrict water access because of strong surf, high winds and strong rip currents.

Update 12:30 p.m. EDT July 9: Framingham police announced Worcester Road/Route 9 near Rt. 126 is flooded and is closed to through traffic. In addition, ramps to Concord Street (Rt. 126) connecting to Route 9 are also shut down.

Update 11:30 a.m. EDT July 9: Boston Harbor City Cruises announced late Friday that several cruises have been canceled because of Tropical Storm Elsa.

The following have been canceled:

Whale Watches

Salem Ferry

Codzilla

PTown Ferry (Passengers will be brought to and from Provincetown via buses)

Boston Harbor Islands

ICA Ferry

A final decision about the Sunset Cruise has not yet been announced

Update: 11:10 a.m. EDT July 9: The city of Salem announced they were closing a part of Bridge Street because of high water levels. Drivers are being asked to avoid that area and to not drive past any barricades.

Update 11 a.m. EDT July 9: Meteorologist Vicki Graf said there’s also a low risk for a tornado as Tropical Storm Elsa moves through the area. She said there is rotation in the atmosphere that could produce a quick spin up.

Update 9:30 a.m. EDT July 9: Power in Salem has been restored. But there are now 1,047 customers without power in Wretham. This brings the total number of power outages in the state to 1,983.

There is also a Flash Flood Watch in effect until 4 p.m. and will potentially impact the Lowell area.

Update 9 a.m. EDT July 9: There are nearly 7,000 customers without power across Massachusetts, with a majority of them in Salem. Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is currently reporting a total of 5,198 customers without power in Salem.

There has yet to be any damage reported as Tropical Storm Elsa continues to rain heavily across the state.

