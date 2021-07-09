WWE Announces More Live Events, Including Date for ‘Extreme Rules’

The schedule for WWE’s return to touring continues to take shape with the addition of 11 new dates.

Included in the new tour dates that were announced on Friday is the news that this year’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view will be held at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, on Sunday, Sept. 26. It will air live on Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else.

Extreme Rules is the third PPV in WWE’s return to touring. The first PPV with fans back in attendance will be Money in the Bank at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on Sunday, July 18. Las Vegas’s Allegiant Stadium will then host SummerSlam on Saturday, Aug. 21.

The following shows were also added to WWE’s touring schedule on Friday:

Saturday, Sept. 11: WWE Supershow — Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Sunday, Sept. 12: WWE Supershow — Times Union Center in Albany, N.Y.

Monday, Sept. 13: Raw — TD Garden in Boston, Mass.

TD Garden in Boston, Mass. Friday, Sept. 17: SmackDown — State Farm Arena in Atlanta

State Farm Arena in Atlanta Saturday, Sept. 18: WWE Live — North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, S.C.

Sunday, Sept. 19: WWE Live — James Brown Arena in Augusta

Monday, Sept. 20: Raw — PNC Arena in Raleigh

— PNC Arena in Raleigh Friday, Sept. 24: SmackDown — Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia Saturday, Sept. 25: WWE Supershow — Giant Center in Hershey, Pa.

Monday, Sept. 27: Raw — Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati

Tickets for those shows and Extreme Rules will go on sale on Friday, July 16 at 10 a.m. local time in each market.

WWE Supershow and WWE Live are non-televised house shows. The Supershows will include wrestlers from the Raw and SmackDown rosters.

WWE’s September schedule also includes the company’s return to Madison Square Garden for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The Sept. 10 episode of SmackDown will take place at Madison Square Garden, and it’s being advertised that the show will feature the top stars from both Raw and SmackDown.

This Friday’s SmackDown and next Monday’s Raw are the final shows of the WWE ThunderDome era. WWE’s first show back on the road will be the July 16 edition of SmackDown at the Toyota Center in Houston.