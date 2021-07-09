Wyoming launches reemployment campaign to help people find work
(The Center Square) – Wyoming is launching a reemployment campaign to help encourage Wyomingites back into the workforce following the pandemic. It's a campaign simply to let people know they exist and offer a wide variety of services for free, according to Ty Stockton, communications manager for the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services. He noted the pandemic put a new demographic of people into a position to potentially need help.www.douglas-budget.com
Comments / 0