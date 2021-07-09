Cancel
WWE

AEW Announces All Out Is A Sell-out

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW’s Twitter account has announced that the All Out PPV is a sell-out, while Chris Jericho appeared on Busted Open Radio to make the same announcement. Tickets went on sale to the general public this morning and quickly sold out before most fans had the chance to get in from the queue. It appears somewhere between 9,500 and 11,000 tickets have been sold for the pay-per-view. A topic on social media right now has to do with fans being upset over how many All Out tickets were scooped up for the secondary market. Stubhub currently has several hundred tickets listed at premium prices.

