Bowery Valuation Raises $35M for its Tech-Enabled Commercial Real Estate Appraisal Firm

Commercial real estate values are more subjective in nature than residential as the underlying asset, while important, needs to be evaluated against rental income and operating costs. This leads to Commercial real estate appraisals requiring substantial amounts of information that are from disparate sources to understand ownership, zoning records, demographic and lifestyle information, comparable sales, and rental data. Bowery Valuation is a tech-enabled platform that unifies all these requirements into a simple to use, centralized interface that makes commercial appraisals more efficient for the company’s appraisers and requestors. Rather than employing a traditional SaaS model, the company instead uses its software platform to empower its own personnel to provide appraisal services to clients. Using a data-driven approach has resulted in the modernization of one of the most tedious parts of a commercial real estate transaction, resulting in industry-leading turnaround times. Bowery Valuation operates five offices, primarily along the East Coast, with plans to expand nationally.