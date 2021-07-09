Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Bowery Valuation Raises $35M for its Tech-Enabled Commercial Real Estate Appraisal Firm

By AlleyWatch
AlleyWatch
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommercial real estate values are more subjective in nature than residential as the underlying asset, while important, needs to be evaluated against rental income and operating costs. This leads to Commercial real estate appraisals requiring substantial amounts of information that are from disparate sources to understand ownership, zoning records, demographic and lifestyle information, comparable sales, and rental data. Bowery Valuation is a tech-enabled platform that unifies all these requirements into a simple to use, centralized interface that makes commercial appraisals more efficient for the company’s appraisers and requestors. Rather than employing a traditional SaaS model, the company instead uses its software platform to empower its own personnel to provide appraisal services to clients. Using a data-driven approach has resulted in the modernization of one of the most tedious parts of a commercial real estate transaction, resulting in industry-leading turnaround times. Bowery Valuation operates five offices, primarily along the East Coast, with plans to expand nationally.

www.alleywatch.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Appraisal#Commercial Real Estate#Tech#Bowery Valuation#Saas#Microsoft Office#Growth Equity#Capital One Ventures#Builders Vc#Fika Ventures#Navitas Capital#Alpaca Vc#Penn#Word Docs#Software Engineers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Airbnb
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Goldman Sachs
News Break
Venture Capital
Related
Phoenix, AZazbigmedia.com

Most Influential Women: Adrienne Bryant, Bryant Commercial Real Estate

Az Business and AZRE magazines announced the publications’ lists of the Most Influential Women in Arizona of 2021, including Adrienne Bryant, owner of Bryant Commercial Real Estate. In celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Most Influential Women program, azbigmedia.com is profiling one of the Most Influential Women of 2021 each day leading up to the Most Influential Women of 2021 dinner and reception.
Marketsaccountingtoday.com

Real estate accounting tech company Proper raises $9M in funding

Proper, a San Francisco-based provider of automated accounting and bookkeeping services for real estate property and asset managers, has scored $9 million in Series A funding from investors. Proper plans to use the extra funds to accelerate development of its automated accounting technology, build a new customer-facing platform, and hire...
BusinessCommercial Observer

Goldman Sachs, TMG Partners Land $362M Loan for Silicon Valley Office

KKR has provided a $362 million loan to Goldman Sachs Asset Management and TMG Partners for the acquisition and repositioning of a Class A office campus in Silicon Valley’s Mountain View submarket, Commercial Observer can first report. NortonLifeLock was the seller, and the joint venture paid $358 million for the...
Brookfield, NYCrain's New York Business

Brookfield to launch private REIT with assets from Oaktree

Brookfield Asset Management plans to launch its own private real estate investment trust after taking over the management of a portfolio of properties currently overseen by subsidiary Oaktree Capital Management. The Canadian alternative asset manager is making the move to enhance the scale of the company, leveraging Brookfield’s track record...
Real Estatebizjournals

Real estate powerhouse launches new tech to sell more homes

The region’s third-largest residential real estate firm is boosting its tech offerings to help clients sell their homes. Kenwood-based Sibcy Cline recently launched Sibcy Solutions, a program that helps agents showcase all selling options for local homeowners. Sibcy Solutions was launched in partnership with Boulder, Colo.-based Zavvie, a real estate startup.
Real EstatePosted by
TheStreet

Ault Global Holdings Announces Formation Of Ault Global Real Estate Equities, Inc. To Invest In Commercial Real Estate

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (the " Company"), announced that it has formed Ault Global Real Estate Equities, Inc., a Nevada corporation (" AGREE"), to invest in commercial real estate, targeting the middle-market segment in the Unites States. AGREE has appointed Christopher K. Wu as its Chief Executive Officer to lead this strategy.
Real EstatePosted by
TheStreet

New Alliance Creates Roadmap To Equity In Commercial Real Estate

BETHESDA, Md., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial real estate industry's lack of diversity is glaring, and industry leaders agree that transformation is imperative. While minorities account for over 48 percent of the U.S. renter population, according to the U.S. Census, just four percent of real estate companies are owned by women or minorities. According to a study by Harvard University, minority-owned companies control only a little over 1.2 percent of all assets under management (AUM). To bridge this gap, Walker & Dunlop has launched CRE United - an alliance amongst industry heavyweights and minority-owned businesses - dedicated to increasing minority representation and AUM.
Louisville, CObizwest.com

Louisville real estate investment firm raises $5.8M

LOUISVILLE — A real estate investment firm raised more than $5.8 million through selling membership interests in a limited liability company, according to documents filed Tuesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The entity that raised the funds, Scenic Woods Acquisitions LLC, is registered to the same address as the...
Real EstatePosted by
Benzinga

Cannabis Commercial Real Estate Is Complicated; Pelorus Equity Group Is Changing That

According to Fortune Business Insights’ “Cannabis/Marijuana Market, 2019-2026” report, which was released earlier this June, the global cannabis market size continues to gain momentum. Per the report, the cannabis market was estimated to be USD $10.60 billion in 2018. Fast forward to 2026, and the market is expected to be USD $97.35 billion, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.92% during the forecast period.
Real Estatemckissock.com

FREE Webinar: Proven Test Taking Tips for Your Real Estate Appraiser Exam

Are you about to take your appraisal licensing and certification exam and have knots in your stomach? Then you’re in luck, because our Pro-Series webinar, “Proven Test Taking Tips for Your Real Estate Appraiser Exam,” is back by popular demand! Join us on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 from 11:00am–12:00pm ET for this FREE one-hour, Pro-Series webinar.
Palm Bay, FLflbusinessdaily.com

One real estate appraiser license lapsed in Palm Bay during June

One real estate appraiser license lapsed in Palm Bay during June, according to Michigan's Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA). No real estate appraiser licenses lapsed in Palm Bay during June 2019. LARA is composed of several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth and job creation through...
Real Estatemiami.edu

Miami Herbert helps prepare future leaders in commercial real estate as part of the REEX Summer Program

For the third consecutive year, Miami Herbert participated in the Real Estate Exchange (REEX) Summer Program as a top institution for commercial real estate during an intensive, two-week curriculum aimed at preparing future leaders in the field. Launched in 2018 by board members of the Real Estate Executive Council (REEC), REEX brings together select African American, Latin, and other minority students from high schools across the country to receive a solid, initial understanding of commercial real estate. The program encourages a growth of minority representation within the industry and reflects Miami Herbert’s continued initiative to extend opportunities among diverse populations.
Real EstateBloomberg

The Fed Has a Real Estate Fight on Its Hands

A fight is brewing at the Federal Reserve about housing prices, and there’s no easy way to resolve it without either spurring record home costs to rise even more or disrupting increasingly complacent asset markets. Both options are bad for a central bank that has a history of withdrawing accommodation...
Ulster County, NYhudsonvalleyone.com

Local real-estate activity continues its acceleration

Like the Catskills themselves, the local real-estate market has its ups and downs. Right now, prices for single-family homes in Ulster County are on a strong upward slope . . . This page can be viewed only by subscribers. Lost your password?. Not yet a subscriber? Sign up here.
Real Estaterismedia.com

2021 REACH Class Transforming Real Estate Tech

Second Century Ventures (SCV), the strategic investment arm of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), recently unveiled the 2021 REACH scale-up class. REACH identified eight transformative real estate tech companies pushing the boundaries of innovation with pioneering tools and best-in-class solutions. Since 2013, the REACH program has been driving growth...
Real Estatecalculatedriskblog.com

A Few Excerpts from a Local Commercial Real Estate Report: "Good news is construction activity has all but stopped"

Voit Real Estate Services released their Q2 reports on Commercial Real Estate (CRE) in SoCal. Here are a few excerpts from the Orange County Office report:. "The Orange County office market struggled again in 2Q. It had already been slowing before the pandemic hit, and by virtue of the higher employee density and multi-tenant configuration of office product, the office sector was hit harder by COVID than other sectors. Vacancy and availability both moved higher, and net absorption remained in negative territory. Average asking lease rates were relatively flat, but they alone do not tell the full story, as landlord concessions have risen sharply and are not reflected in market metrics. Office tenants are still trying to sort out how to fold their workforces back into the office, and that has delayed decision-making regarding relocations and renewals.
Real Estateirei.com

Last-mile logistics as commercial real estate’s newest growth engine

A fascination new report from K.C. Conway, chief economist at the CCIM Institute, provides a host of insights about last-mile logistics, how they are being executed to serve both consumers and businesses, the risks and rewards for investors, and how even hotels and restaurants are participating in this monumental shift. Conway joins the program to discuss his report. (07/2021)
Real EstateCrain's Chicago Business

Zell faces rival bid from Starwood for real estate firm

(Bloomberg)—Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. received an unsolicited takeover bid from Starwood Capital Group that could upend the company’s plans to be acquired by Sam Zell’s Equity Commonwealth, according to people familiar with the matter. Monmouth, a real estate investment trust that focuses on industrial property, said in a statement...

Comments / 0

Community Policy