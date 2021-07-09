Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

3 Cannabis Stocks To Watch In July 2021

By Jonathan Phillip
Posted by 
OnTownMedia National News
OnTownMedia National News
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

3 Trending Marijuana Stocks Making Headlines In The Stock Market This Week. While investors are wondering “why are stocks down this week?”, some would see buying opportunities in the stock market now. Namely, cannabis stocks could be worth watching now. With more federal legislation backing both the medical and recreational use markets, the industry is firing on all cylinders now. Evidently, 18 states now allow for adult use of recreational marijuana while double of that passed bills legalizing medical use. Does this mean that the industry has more room to grow moving forward?

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

OnTownMedia National News

OnTownMedia National News

Holbrook, NY
47
Followers
0
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

National news from OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com

 https://www.ontownmedia.com/news/national/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Cannabis Industry#Cresco Labs#Crlbf#Tcnnf#Curaleaf Holdings Inc#Cgc#Spectrum Therapeutics#Canadian#German#Supreme#The Hexo Corporation#Reup#Israeli#Molson Coors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 in July

Most brokerages are commission-free and have no minimum deposit requirements, making it easy to invest any amount of money. Patience should pay off handsomely with this trio of growth and value stocks. Practice makes perfect, and patience makes millionaires. Despite losing more than a third of its value in fewer...
StocksWoonsocket Call

Top Marijuana Stocks You Should Know About Right Now In 2021

2 Marijuana Stocks That Should Be On Your July Watchlist. Currently, many marijuana stocks are trying to sustain any upward trading they can. With that said some cannabis stocks fluctuate in price more than others. However, as of now most of the sector is working on achieving a better recovery. Even as the sector continues to build back its momentum a stronger upward push has yet to be seen. This would help some investors to take a long-overdue profit on their investment.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Robinhood Stocks to Buy in July

Robinhood has brought millions of new people into the world of investing. The commission-free trading platform's users have also emerged as a market-moving force in their own right, and some stocks favored by the its members have posted explosive gains in relatively short periods of time. However, users on the...
MarketsInvestorPlace

Aggressive Acquisitions and Revenue Improvement Favor Canopy Growth

It’s fair to say that Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) has an appropriate name, as the company has exhibited tremendous growth over the years. Recently, however, investors may have been disappointed in the performance of CGC stock. The stock was on a tear earlier this year. However, the Canopy share price peaked...
Stocksfwbusiness.com

Top Weed Stocks To Watch Today? 3 For Your Watchlist

While investors scramble to find the best stocks as inflation surges, weed stocks continue to gain traction. Arguably, some would even say that they are among the hottest stocks right now in the stock market. Given the current growth runway for the industry as a whole globally, I can understand why. For starters, the world today is growing increasingly fond of the calming substance. Understandably, with more time to conduct proper research, we can find more applications for cannabis emerging across the board. All this has and continues to expand the growth opportunities for the global marijuana industry today.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Smoking Hot Cannabis Stocks Making Moves Right Now

Welcome back to our weekly series, Schaeffer's Cannabis Stock News Update, where we recap what happened in the world of marijuana stocks and look ahead to how the cannabis industry continues to shape up in 2021. Investor interest in the cannabis industry is growing at an explosive rate, and the...
StocksBenzinga

Options Traders Bet Canopy Growth Flies High In Months To Come

On Wednesday, Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) lost a key support level at $21.72 and on Thursday the stock continued to fall. There was investor excitement over Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer presenting draft legislation aimed at federally decriminalizing cannabis but bullish anticipation was overthrown by the bearish sentiment that plagues the cannabis sector during spring and early summer.
Stocksiknowfirst.com

CRON Stock Forecast: Building a Global Platform in Cannabis Industry

This CRON stock forecast article was written by Yutong Li – Analyst at I Know First, Master’s candidate at Brandeis University. CRON has strong financial performance with a 3-year-revenue-growth-rate of 94.8 and a cash-to-debt ratio of 132.4, outperforming 96.38% and 88% of its companies in the industry. Despite price drop...
IndustryInvestor's Business Daily

IBD 50 Stocks To Watch: A Chemicals Company Earns Growth Stock Status

If you read that Element Solutions (ESI) is a chemicals company, you might also want to know that it's a supplier to the chip, energy, smartphone, printing, 5G and electric-vehicle industries, plus others. That's how it's become a top growth stock and today's IBD 50 Stock To Watch. "The markets...
Agricultureinvesting.com

4 Agriculture Stocks to Buy in July

Rising food prices, driven in-part by supply shortages and logistics disruptions, have been motivating agricultural companies to deliver better crop quality and yield. As crop prices rise further given the harsh weather conditions threatening existing crop supplies, we believe agricultural companies Mosaic (MOS), Bunge (NYSE:BG), CF Industries (CF) and Intrepid (IPI) will attain improving profit margins on existing inventories. Let’s discuss.Food prices have been rising over the past couple of months due to crop failures in China and heat waves in the United States. This, coupled with supply chain bottlenecks, has caused the consumer price index to rise 5.4% year-over-year in June, its highest monthly gain since August 2008.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Stock Upgrades: Trulieve Cannabis Shows Rising Relative Strength

Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF) had its Relative Strength (RS) Rating upgraded from 80 to 83 Friday. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. This proprietary rating identifies market leadership by using a 1 (worst) to 99 (best) score that...
Stocksinvesting.com

Better Cannabis Stock: HEXO vs. OrganiGram

The cannabis industry is expected to see impressive growth in the next 5 years. With that in mind, which cannabis stock, HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) or OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI), is currently the better buy?.According to Mordor Intelligence, the cannabis market is expected to grow at a CAGR rate of 18.1% between 2021 and 2026. This solid growth rate is expected to be fueled by the proven medicinal usage of cannabis, legalization of cannabis at a higher pace, and further diversification of the cannabis products portfolio.
Stocksfwbusiness.com

5 Top Fintech Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Today

Fintech stocks are growing in popularity in the stock market today. This should not come as a surprise as we are shifting towards a cashless society. Some fintech services allow customers more convenient banking and financial services. Other fintech tools simply allow banks and other traditional financial institutions to streamline their overall operations.
StocksStreet.Com

Billion-Dollar Stock Bets: Cannabis, E-Sports, Crypto, Tech

In one of his latest columns, Real Money’s Timothy Collins wants you to think about how you’re investing. Specifically, he calls on you to find a theme. "Find a theme. If the past 18+ months have taught me anything, it is find a theme," Collins wrote. "Find a theme that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy