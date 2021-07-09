Cancel
Logan County, IL

Logan County Fair office opens for 2021 season

Lincoln Courier
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Logan County Fair office is now open. Office hours are Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for this fair season. Fair entries are now being accepted in person at the fair office. You can find the entry form in the fair book available in the office or online at www.logancountyfairil.com. For those who want to enter items in fair contests this year they can enter online at”https://www.BlueRibbonFair.com/BRFairProd/BlueRibbonStart.aspx?ID=2024. Individuals will create a log in, make entry choices, print the receipt, then come to the Fair Office to make the payment and receive passes and entry tags.

