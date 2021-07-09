Cancel
Chappaqua, NY

These County-Based Luxury Travel Consultants Make Jet-Setting Easier

By Miranda Ferrante
westchestermagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCindi Mirchin-Work and Grace Shpiz of The Devoted Traveler create bespoke trips for even the most discerning traveler. If you’re looking for a spectacular getaway now that COVID regulations have loosened, Chappaqua- and Larchmont-based travel agents Cindi Mirchin-Work and Grace Shpiz can help. They created their luxury travel consultancy The Devoted Traveler during the pandemic for clients seeking bespoke vacations. They handle all the fine details of the trip so you don’t have to worry about a thing.

