Pinnacle Asset Management-Backed Viserion Grain Completes Acquisition of Grain Elevator Facilities

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 8 days ago

BOULDER, Colo., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viserion Grain, LLC ("Viserion"), a newly formed subsidiary of Viserion International Holdco, LLC, backed by Pinnacle Asset Management, L.P. ("Pinnacle"), today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of certain grain elevator facilities from Zen-Noh Grain Corporation ("ZGC"). The transaction was announced in April 2021 and was contingent upon the completion of ZGC's acquisition of multiple grain elevators from Bunge.

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

