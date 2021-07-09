Pinnacle Asset Management-Backed Viserion Grain Completes Acquisition of Grain Elevator Facilities
BOULDER, Colo., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viserion Grain, LLC ("Viserion"), a newly formed subsidiary of Viserion International Holdco, LLC, backed by Pinnacle Asset Management, L.P. ("Pinnacle"), today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of certain grain elevator facilities from Zen-Noh Grain Corporation ("ZGC"). The transaction was announced in April 2021 and was contingent upon the completion of ZGC's acquisition of multiple grain elevators from Bunge.www.ontownmedia.com
