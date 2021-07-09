Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania Confirms Slow Motion Feature

Mario Golf: Super Rush, Nintendo’s latest whimsical sports game, heavily leans on its new, speedy golf mode. But does it play better when you’re not so, well, rushed?. It’s a tried-and-true Nintendo tactic to build a new game around a marketable gimmick. Whether the game needs it or not! And whether it’s a good choice for the game design or not! With the new Mario Golf, that strategy is once again in effect. Instead of “slow, boring” normal golf games, Super Rush has “Speed Golf.” In this mode, you dash around to take your next shot, acting as quickly as possible to get to the hole.