Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania Confirms Slow Motion Feature

By Michael Harradence
psu.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEGA has dropped off a fresh batch of Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania details, confirming the game will feature a Slow Motion feature into the mix. Speaking on Twitter, the game’s producer, Masao Shirosaki, confirmed that the Slow Motion feature, as expected, will give players an easier time of controlling the ball. While this may seem like it will make Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania an effortless task, Shirosaki-san you can simply turn it on/off at the menu, so it’s up to you if you want to utilise it.

