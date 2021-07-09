Workday Spend chief Alex Yakubovich - there's 'a whole different level of urgency' around sourcing

When Workday closed its acquisition of source-to-pay vendor Scout RFP in late 2019, no one could have imagined the spotlight that was about to be thrown on sourcing and supply chain in the ensuing disruption of the pandemic. In retrospect, Workday couldn't have chosen a better time to round out its spend management offering. I caught up recently with Alex Yakubovich, co-founder and former CEO of Scout, who is now GM of Spend at Workday, to reflect on the changes he's seen in the market over the past 18 months as well as the transition of the Scout product to become Workday Strategic Sourcing.