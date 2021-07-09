Right to Repair Scores a Big Win for Circular Economy in NY State
NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It is a long road for a Bill to become law in the United States, but a successful floor vote at the Senate is an important milestone. June 10, 2021 saw the right to repair achieve that milestone with a 51-12 vote in favor of the right to repair. It is the first of the state bills to have gotten past committee and to a vote in the Senate. The next step is to take it to legislation in 2022, which is another big challenge.www.ontownmedia.com
