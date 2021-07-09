Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Right to Repair Scores a Big Win for Circular Economy in NY State

By Techbuyer
Posted by 
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 8 days ago

NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It is a long road for a Bill to become law in the United States, but a successful floor vote at the Senate is an important milestone. June 10, 2021 saw the right to repair achieve that milestone with a 51-12 vote in favor of the right to repair. It is the first of the state bills to have gotten past committee and to a vote in the Senate. The next step is to take it to legislation in 2022, which is another big challenge.

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
598K+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
New York State
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Circular Economy#Senate#Techbuyer Rochester#Hf 1138#The State House#Bills#Hpe#Dell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Recycling
Related
Public Healthcapecod.com

State Investing in Changing Post-COVID Economy

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker released the state’s Future of Work Report, outlining how COVID has changed the work environment of the Commonwealth and how the state will respond. Baker said that a key takeaway from the report is the need to re-credential up to 400,000 workers over the next...
New York City, NYtheforumnewsgroup.com

Focus on States Fueling NY Gun Supply: Schumer

Sen. Schumer said that DOJ “must also expand their footprint with this strike force plan to include states and regions that feed the gun problem in New York.”. With a Justice Department “strike force” on the way to New York within 30 days to address the flow of illegal guns and reduce violent crime, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Sunday demanded the Department of Justice and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives go far beyond the five cities touted in the announcement—New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington, DC—to target and disrupt specific eastern seaboard operations favored by gun traffickers.
POTUSBBC

Right to repair movement gains power in US and Europe

There is growing pressure on manufacturers around the world to allow consumers the right to repair their own devices. The UK has introduced right-to-repair rules that legally require manufacturers to make spare parts available to people buying electrical appliances. The European Commission has announced plans for right-to-repair rules for smartphones,...
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Security Matters Introduces 'SMX Plastic Circular Economy Online Unit'

SMX has completed construction of its blockchain-enabled industrial scale identification, authentication, and quantification on a conveyor belt detector, in collaboration with its strategic partners in the plastics sector. The conveyor belt has been designed to meet the sorting and recycling requirements of major players in the plastics sector. The system...
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Updates On Stimulus Checks: Fourth Check Gains Momentum For Petition

In the middle of March, when the all-important American Rescue Plan saw the light of day, the economic severity was more than it is today. The Parliament’s decision to send out the funds for stimulus checks became evident, and in a short period, after the plan was transformed into a law, the payments of $1400 were disbursed. However, there have been significant improvements since the bill was passed by the government. Since the last few months, several claims of being jobless have been coming in. Alongside, the restrictions relating to the pandemic have been largely redacted. These factors make it difficult to justify stimulus check payments in the fourth round.
Congress & Courtsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check: More Money Could Be Coming In

There have been multiple debates persisting in the US Congress regarding the stimulus check payment and how many dollars will be spent. According to reports from multiple news media, there is a huge question about who gets how much money. Quite a few congressmen have been pushing for multiple stimulus...
LawCBS News

Feds crack down on brothers behind 45 million illegal robocalls

Three New Jersey brothers will pay $1.6 million to settle charges of instigating more than 45 million illegal robocalls nationwide, including to tens of millions of Americans on the Federal Trade Commission's Do Not Call Registry, the agency announced on Friday. The siblings also agreed to a permanent ban on...
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Chick-fil-A Could Get Banned From Rest Stops In This State

Chick-fil-A is no stranger to controversy, especially on the East Coast. Over the years, the chain has come head-to-head with a number of prominent East Coast politicians, many of whom have attempted to block its entry into their home states. Mayors of New York and Boston, Bill de Blasio and Thomas Menino, both had run-ins with Chick-fil-A in the mid-2000s.
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

In these five states, the COVID Delta Variant is skyrocketing.

In these five states, the COVID Delta Variant is skyrocketing. According to the most recent data, cases of the highly infectious Delta version of COVID-19 have increased dramatically in five U.S. states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided data on the Delta variant’s prevalence in 25 states...
Sacramento, CAphysiciansweekly.com

Unprecedented Lobbying Effort Scores Big Win for California Public Health

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After more than a decade of fruitless entreaties from public health advocates, Democratic lawmakers have secured a landmark agreement that promises $300 million a year in new state funding to fortify and reimagine California’s hollowed-out public health system, a complex network of services shouldered largely by the state’s 61 local health departments.
Energy Industryjournaltrib.com

A move toward a hydrogen economy requires big investment

This is the second of two parts. Hydrogen technology could be an $11 trillion game changer for the global energy grid as countries the world over attempt to decarbonize society and head off environmental disaster. The fuel source has long been used in industries such as petroleum refining, fertilizer production...
TV Showscommonwealthmagazine.org

Mariano scores big victory on film tax credit

HOUSE SPEAKER Ron Mariano won a major victory in budget negotiations with the Senate as the January 2023 sunset date for the state’s film tax credit was eliminated and all the major financial incentives associated with the credit were retained. The one concession the House made to the Senate was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy