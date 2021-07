Catalina Crunch introduces Keto-Friendly Crunch Mixes

Domino's Lava Crunch Cake is easily one of the most delicious desserts at the pizza hot spot. There's just something about that rich, dark chocolatey taste that's enough to satisfy any sweet tooth — no matter how big the size. Not only does this recipe taste exactly like the actual cake, but another nice part about it is the fact that you only need a handful of ingredients to make it. Pair that with just 20 minutes of prep time and 15 minutes of bake time, and you have yourself a winner. We must also add that this recipe is suitable for a beginner, so no matter how skilled or unskilled a baker you are, it's in your wheelhouse.