Prepare to add gaming to your list of things to do when you go online using Netflix services, as Netflix plans to offer video games in their streaming platform next year. In a report by Bloomberg, Netflix Inc. has hired Mike Verdu to oversee the planned additional service — which will introduce games alongside the movies and TV shows the platform already offers to its customers. Verdu previously worked with Facebook and its developers to bring content to Oculus virtual-reality headsets, so this would be a new challenge for the veteran who has also worked with gaming company and developer Electronic Arts.