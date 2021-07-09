Cancel
Hawaii State

West Coast and Hawaii Weekend Surf Outlook (Updated 7/9)

By Surfline Forecast Team
Surfline
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe South Pacific has been on a summer bender. The Hawaiian Islands were graced with pristine, pumping surf (earlier in the week, but trends down to smaller leftovers for the upcoming weekend. However, plenty rideable with the bigger boards. Over on the West Coast, a fun-sized round of southwest swell filters through the Golden State — along with favorable wind and pleasant beach temps along the coast. Check out the Best Bets below to see what windows to target:

