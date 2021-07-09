Cancel
Health Services

Even Before Pandemic, One-Third of U.S. Adults Went Without Dental Care

doctorslounge.com
 11 days ago

FRIDAY, July 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Millions of American adults haven't seen a dentist in at least a year, a new U.S. government health survey reveals. In 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic made dental visits difficult, a third of adults under 65 hadn't had a dental exam or cleaning in the past 12 months, according to the report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

