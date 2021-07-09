This Simple Dish Inspires All Of Wolfgang Puck's Dishes

If you've ever thought baked potatoes were on the boring side, you need to think again. As a matter of fact, you need to try our best air fryer baked potato recipe, because you may never go back to baking them in an oven again. At least that's how recipe developer Miriam Hahn of YouCare-SelfCare feels about them. Spuds cooked in an air fryer are so darn tasty, she explains, and we'd definitely have to agree. "The skin gets crispy and with the oil and the sprinkle of salt it is absolutely delicious," she says. She also notes an added plus is not needing to heat up the oven for this recipe.