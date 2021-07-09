General Dynamics to Webcast 2021 Second-Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,579 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,154,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,436 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 633.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,099 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,096,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.