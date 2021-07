At the risk of oversimplifying generations of geopolitics, Russia has always been a bit of a rabble-rouser. Sometimes, those actions have serious ramifications — like when Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 against the will of the international community. But other times, Russia seems to be acting almost purely as an agitator — like on Friday, when President Vladimir Putin signed a new law decreeing that only sparkling wine made in Russia can be labeled as Champagne.