When Everywhere’s Epic, All At Once: NSW in July

By Nick Carroll
Surfline
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe thought it’d just be the weekend, but it wasn’t, was it? No. From Byron to Ulladulla, it just seemed to roll. The early week’s easterly magic was gently helped into Wednesday by a fresh little south pulse, then into Thursday by something deeper and longer. And the winds just refused to turn ugly. Day after day. Some might say, Groundhog Day, but not us, as far as we’re concerned, this could just keep happening forever.

www.surfline.com

EnvironmentSurfline

Good-Epic: Southern NSW, July 5

To be perfectly honest, this could have been almost anywhere along the NSW coastline on this particular day. A weekend of beautiful, clean, soft if still well overhead surf was tracked in by something just a bit more muscular and long-interval. Right on cue, the coldest offshore winds of the year so far came gusting over the coastal escarpment above this splendid surf zone, brushing back dozens — nay, possibly hundreds — of wedged-up beachbreak peaks. Add to that a Covid-inspired lockdown in nearby Sydney, with its associated restrictions on roaring up and down the coast hunting waves, and silent yet increasingly deadly photographer Steen Barnes found his lens pointing at this moment of glorious emptiness. It’s still the Year of the Local down here, gang.
Swimming & SurfingSurfline

Look-Back: Wandering Down The Beaches On July 11-12

They were great days. We’ve had a good look at them already!. But there’s no harm in a look-back. Here Tim Bonython rolls from Avalon down to Cape Solander over the two days of that last banging swell, doing what he’s always done best: record the action. Maybe next week?...
Seal Beach, CASurfline

RIP: Rich Harbour (1942-2021)

Rich Harbour’s Seal Beach garage: where his whole ride got started. There’s an article in a 1969 issue of SURFER Magazine, in which filmmakers Greg MacGillivray and Jim Freeman traveled to France while shooting their latest feature “Waves of Change.” Accompanying them were surfers Mark Martinson and Billy Hamilton. While posted up in Biarritz they encountered Australian champion Keith Paull, who joined the film team sampling waves along the Cote d’Basque. These were early days in the “Shortboard Revolution”, and Martinson was riding an ungainly, square-tailed, deep vee-bottom design, shaped by longtime board sponsor Rich Harbour. Paull, by contrast, was riding a much more refined, smoother-surfing roundtail, which at one point Martinson borrowed and didn’t want to give back.
AustraliaSurfline

Out The Other Side: It Just Kept Pumping, Again

“We were saying we were secretly hoping it’d go onshore.”. So said one of our hot shot correspondents from Sydney’s very own Puerto Escondido, South Narrabeen, yesterday. Apparently everyone had had enough. No more huge barrels! Please!. Well we’re pretty sure they’ll have changed their tune in a few days’...
AustraliaSurfline

Dirrangun of the Clarence

Here we’re beginning a monthly series in partnership with Surfing World magazine. Each will tell a story of country, from a place we prize as a surfing heartland, from a time long before we learned to surf it. We hope these will help us better understand our surfing home. This first tells a story of Dirrangun and the coast around the Clarence river: a place we now know as Angourie, Yamba, and Iluka.
