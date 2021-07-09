When Everywhere’s Epic, All At Once: NSW in July

To be perfectly honest, this could have been almost anywhere along the NSW coastline on this particular day. A weekend of beautiful, clean, soft if still well overhead surf was tracked in by something just a bit more muscular and long-interval. Right on cue, the coldest offshore winds of the year so far came gusting over the coastal escarpment above this splendid surf zone, brushing back dozens — nay, possibly hundreds — of wedged-up beachbreak peaks. Add to that a Covid-inspired lockdown in nearby Sydney, with its associated restrictions on roaring up and down the coast hunting waves, and silent yet increasingly deadly photographer Steen Barnes found his lens pointing at this moment of glorious emptiness. It’s still the Year of the Local down here, gang.