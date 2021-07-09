When Everywhere’s Epic, All At Once: NSW in July
We thought it'd just be the weekend, but it wasn't, was it? No. From Byron to Ulladulla, it just seemed to roll. The early week's easterly magic was gently helped into Wednesday by a fresh little south pulse, then into Thursday by something deeper and longer. And the winds just refused to turn ugly. Day after day. Some might say, Groundhog Day, but not us, as far as we're concerned, this could just keep happening forever.
