The celestial bodies’ complex, corkscrewing orbital paths through the cosmos are far from fixed, despite how they appear from Earth, and subtle changes in how our planet, our moon, and the Sun all move and interact, can have considerable consequences for life here.One such process is how the moon orbits Earth. It doesn’t just whip smoothly round the Earth in an endless perfect spiral, but instead its revolutions fluctuate, or “wobble”, as Nasa puts it.Over an 18-year cycle, this slow wobble either suppresses or amplifies tides on Earth.During half of the cycle, high tides are higher, and low tides are...