Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Survey: Supply chain disruption affecting store construction/remodels

By Marianne Wilson
chainstoreage.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupply chain disruption — including orders for store equipment and hardware — and filling open positions were major challenges for convenience stores in the second quarter, with no letup in sight. Thirty-nine percent of c-store retailers said there were “significant” levels of disruption across the supply chain during the second...

chainstoreage.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convenience Stores#Remodels#Nine Percent#Csx#Csx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Economyfoodlogistics.com

Keeping Links in the Supply Chain Intact

Supply chains are only as strong as their weakest link. One broken link in the chain, and it’s a domino effect of bottlenecks and mishaps. That’s why it’s pertinent today’s companies are able to see, measure and improve what’s happening across the supply chain. Check out SCN Summit: Supply Chain...
Industrydiginomica.com

Supply chains, pandemics and planning - some learnings from Echo Global Logistics

Over the past 18 months, diginomica has covered a number of firms that experienced technology, people and financial challenges as a consequence of the pandemic. Some of those stories have focused on what was needed for Work From Home (WFH) to succeed. Some focused on how certain verticals, like hospitality, were materially affected. Some dealt with the shortcomings of existing software that companies were using. Some stories focused on the new omni-channel challenges some firms now faced. Some stories even focused on the relationship between tech vendors and customers re: support and pricing relief for those customers most impacted financially during the pandemic.
Industrydcvelocity.com

Supply chain companies committed to sustainability

The state of supply chain sustainability is strong, despite the economic and pandemic-related challenges of the past year-and-a-half, according to a recent study from the MIT Center for Transportation and Logistics and the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP). The groups’ annual State of Supply Chain Sustainability 2021 report showed that most companies were undeterred in their efforts to create sustainable supply chains over the past year and that, for many, the Covid-19 crisis either accelerated their efforts or helped raise awareness of the importance of sustainable business practices. “Last year, when the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic was still escalating, we expected the crisis to dampen companies’ enthusiasm for investing in supply chain sustainability (SCS),” according to the report authors. “Enterprises would surely divert all their attention to combating the pandemic. Remarkably, the survey results suggest that Covid-19 did not significantly slow the push to make supply chains more sustainable.” More than 80% of survey respondents said the crisis had no impact or increased their firm’s commitments to SCS. What’s more, 83% of executives interviewed said that Covid‐19 has either accelerated SCS activity or, at the very least, increased awareness and brought urgency to this growing field. The study also found that the momentum seems to come from large or very large companies—those with between 1,000 and 10,000 employees—with small and mid-sized companies reporting that they were more likely to pull back their sustainability efforts in the past year. More small and mid-sized companies said they were not engaged in such efforts before the pandemic and were even less so during the crisis “likely due to strained financial resources,” the authors said. The report showed that companies’ overall commitment to social and environmental issues was similar between 2019 and 2020, but that interest in some areas grew markedly: human rights protection, worker welfare and safety, and energy savings/renewable energy were key growth areas, according to the study. “The growing interest in social and labor issues is a continuation of a trend we saw in the first report,” the authors said. “In 2020, this finding is likely due to, in large part, the reprioritization of corporate goals during the pandemic.” Other key findings include: pressure to support sustainability in supply chains is coming from multiple sources, including investors, government, and international bodies; executives are the most significant sources of pressure behind corporate commitments to supply chain sustainability across all issue areas; and that supplier development, supply chain visibility, and environmental impact reduction are the three most common ways companies are putting their SCS promises into practice.
ConstructionSentinel

Multi-Metal Aluminum Sandwich Panels Market growth will be driven by surging the construction industry

Multi-Metal Aluminum Sandwich Panels Market is driven by rising demand for the fast and economic construction techniques and surge in the construction industry fuel the growth of the global multi-metal aluminum sandwich panels market. On the other hand, fluctuating costs of raw materials curtails down the market growth. However, increase in awareness for energy-efficient infrastructure is expected to present new opportunities in the approaching time.
IndustryQSR magazine

Liquibox, WestRock Pioneer New E-Commerce Packaging for Liquids

With the rise of e-commerce, many brands are experiencing leakages, costly returns and brand reputation damage when trying to force traditional brick-and-mortar liquid packaging formats through the rigors of the online fulfilment supply chain. Liquibox and WestRock, two leaders in sustainable packaging, present a Ships In Own Container (SIOC) bag-in-box solution for Amazon that delights consumers, reduces waste and ensures products arrive undamaged.
Grocery & Supermaketchainstoreage.com

Exclusive Q&A: Grocery retailers must adapt to shifting landscape

COVID-19, as well as supply chain disruption and sustainability concerns, are requiring grocery retailers to leverage innovative solutions and strategies. Chain Store Age recently spoke with Sangeetha Chandru, national operations transformation and retail practice leader for Deloitte Canada, about shifting consumer preferences and supply chain issues in the grocery sector. Chandru offered some concrete advice about how grocery retailers can apply technology and process to effectively adapt.
AgricultureDenver Post

Ongoing shipping logjam makes a case for decentralized food supply

A post-pandemic resurgence in sales across multiple industries has put an unprecedented strain on shipping, and the logjam shows few signs of easing. In recent months, ships have stacked up at ports worldwide, waiting weeks to deliver their imported goods. Likewise, demand for flatbed trucks and dry vans has skyrocketed, resulting in longer delivery timeframes and significant logistical entanglements.
IndustryNBC San Diego

How Shipping Behemoth Maersk Is Navigating the Global Container Crisis

It's a turbulent time for the shipping industry, which is dealing with surging consumer demand, a shortage of containers and bottlenecks at ports. Maersk, the world's largest container shipping company, has seen higher volume and record profits as shipping rates have skyrocketed. The Danish shipping firm, whose customers include Walmart and Nike, announced in May that its first-quarter revenue increased 30% from a year earlier to $12.4 billion.
IndustryForConstructionPros.com

Digital Transformation Can Help Contractors Overcome Supply Chain Disruptions

From the start of the COVID crisis, disruption has been an unwelcome and ever-present reality for construction professionals. Unpredictable, pandemic-altered supply chains have made efficient and timely material procurement an extraordinary challenge for some companies. In response, construction and logistics professionals have had to adapt by reevaluating suppliers, extending timelines and reordering the sequence of builds.
Constructionthemreport.com

Cost of Materials Restricting Home Construction Growth

By the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC), unprecedented price increases for a wide range of goods and services used in construction pushed up contractors’ costs by a 26.3% year-over-year from June 2020 to June 2021. And while the jobs market has seen marked gains in June, the rise in...
Economykamcity.com

Businesses Need To Build Resilience To Avoid Future Supply Chain Disruption

A new report part of an ongoing collaboration between global consultancy Kearney and the World Economic Forum has found that only a minority (12%) of leading companies globally are sufficiently protected against future disruptions in supply chains and operations.The remaining 88% urgently require additional measures aimed at building resilience, with 52% of businesses in this group considered mainstream players while 36% are ‘resilience laggards’.
Public HealthSupply & Demand Chain Executive

Pandemic Dramatically Slowed Payments to Suppliers, Disrupted Inventory Levels

The Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic drove significant changes in working capital performance among the 1,000 largest non-financial U.S. companies in 2020, according to new research from The Hackett Group, Inc. “Liquidity was of crucial importance as companies responded to the pandemic, driving companies to conserve cash and increasing debt, to...
Industryfooddive.com

Rising costs a top concern of food and beverage leaders, survey finds

Rising commodity and other costs are the top external concern among food and beverage industry executives surveyed by tax, audit and advisory firm Mazars USA for its 2021 industry outlook. One-quarter of respondents, who included a mix of manufacturing, wholesale/distribution and restaurant executives, said they were "very concerned" by this factor, while delivery costs also ranked within the top three.
Chicago, ILrejournals.com

Industrial Insider: The supply chain in flux

One thing is for certain — almost all of our businesses have changed dramatically in the last 18 months. Included in the myriad of challenges that presented themselves under the most unthinkable of circumstances were issues within the supply chain of most companies. In many cases, these issues are still in the process of being retooled.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
TheStreet

Grocery Supply Chain Disruption Possible As Regional Work Stoppage Looms

TUKWILA, Wash., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeway grocery distribution throughout the Puget Sound area is in danger of grinding to a halt as soon as 12:01AM on Sunday morning, as a group of around 175 members of Teamsters Local 174 and 500 members of Teamsters Local 117 are on the brink of a strike. The group consists of all the Safeway tractor-trailer drivers who deliver groceries from Safeway's Auburn distribution center to Safeway/Albertsons stores, all warehouse workers in the Auburn, Bellevue, and Kent Distribution Centers, dispatchers, and Recycling Center workers. A strike by the entire group would make it all but impossible for Safeway to load and deliver groceries to stock shelves at Safeway/Albertsons and Haggen stores throughout Western Washington. Frozen goods distribution out of Bellevue including ice cream, soda, and dairy would be impacted statewide.
Industrydcvelocity.com

Uber Freight expands truckload brokerage product into LTL sector

Online truckload broker Uber Freight is expanding into the less-than-truckload (LTL) market, bringing its digital freight matching app into a sector that is being squeezed by historically tight capacity even as the nation continues its economic recovery from pandemic shutdowns. Offering service for LTL freight appears to be a safe...

Comments / 0

Community Policy