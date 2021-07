If you're looking for an absolutely delicious dessert that you can eat practically guilt-free, then you're looking in the right place with this delightful mango pudding recipe. "Although it does have some added sugar, it is healthier than most desserts," says chef and recipe developer Miriam Hahn of YouCare-SelfCare, adding, "I love using mango because it has such a fresh, tropical taste. This recipe is vegan also and the coconut milk makes it extra creamy!" And it's a creaminess you'll enjoy even during the hottest days of summer, as this pudding is served cold and it's absolutely delicious.