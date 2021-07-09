Cancel
U.S. sending FBI, DHS law enforcement to Haiti -White House

By Syndicated Content
WDEZ 101.9 FM
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – The United States will send federal law enforcement officers to Haiti as soon as possible to help after the assassination of its president, the White House said on Friday, saying strengthening Haitian capacity for law enforcement remains key U.S. priority. Officers from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and...

Jen Psaki
