Texas comptroller releases July tax rebate figures for Washington County

AUSTIN — Washington County, Burton and Brenham all saw increase in their sales tax rebates in July compared to 2020 figures. Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced this week he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $893.2 million in local sales tax allocations for July, 20% more than in July 2020. These allocations are based on sales made in May by businesses that report tax monthly.