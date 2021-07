The Shortcuts app on the iPhone is seemingly a feature designed for power users, but Apple, in typical fashion, has made it easy enough for even casual users to take advantage of. The Shortcuts app, which can be downloaded from the App Store, essentially makes it easy for users to automate all sorts of actions with personal shortcuts. Even better, the Shortcuts app comes with more than 300 built-in actions and can really help you squeeze even more enjoyment and utility out of your iPhone.