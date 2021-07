From a blistering heat wave across Canada and the Pacific Northwest to massive flooding in Germany and Belgium, recent extreme weather has some climate scientists surprised by just how extreme it’s gotten — and how fast. Climate change is partly fueling these types of events. But are climate models keeping up with the rapid pace of change? Host Marco Werman speaks with Michael Mann, a climate scientist at Penn State University and the author of "The New Climate War: The Fight to Take Back our Planet."