Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Set for follow-up appointment

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Petry will have a follow-up appointment to determine whether his finger injury will require surgery, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports. Petry evidently had to tape his fingers together in order to continue playing after getting his hand caught in a camera hole during Game 4 of Montreal's second-round series versus the Jets. If he's forced to undergo surgery in order to correct the issue, he could be in danger of missing time at the start of the 2021-22 campaign. The 33-year-old blueliner finished the 2020-21 season with 12 goals, 36 helpers and 164 shots on net through 75 contests.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Petry
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLNHL

Petry: 'We have a big challenge ahead of us'

BROSSARD - The Canadiens practiced at the Bell Sports Complex on Sunday. After the on-ice session, forward Josh Anderson and defenseman Jeff Petry spoke with reporters via Zoom. They were followed by interim head coach Dominique Ducharme. Here are a few highlights from their respective chats:. Anderson on staying positive...
NHLchatsports.com

Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Popped Blood Vessels in Eyes from Passing out After Injury

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry provided more context behind his bloodshot eyes that created quite the visual during the Stanley Cup playoffs. Petry told reporters Friday that he had medical personnel reset his pinky finger after it was caught in the glass. During that process, he "basically passed out and popped all the blood vessels in my eyes."
NHLSportsnet.ca

Canadiens' Petry suffered broken finger that was source of bloodshot eyes

Jeff Petry suffered a broken pinky finger in the playoffs that was also the source of his bloodshot eyes upon his return against the Vegas Golden Knights, the Montreal Canadiens defenceman told reporters Friday. Petry, who came back from a two-game absence in Game 2 versus Vegas, revealed during his...
NHLCBS Sports

Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Still affected by finger injury

Interim head coach Dominique Ducharme said Petry dealt with injuries to his fingers during the playoffs, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports. Petry missed two games during the postseason after getting his fingers caught in a camera hole in the glass in Game 4 versus the Jets. This is likely a lingering issue from that injury, although he was able to play through it for the last 10 games of the playoffs. The defenseman had six assists, 51 hits, 31 blocked shots and 36 shots on net through 20 playoff contests.
NHLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Canadiens' Jeff Petry revealed the gross reason for his bloodshot eyes in the Stanley Cup playoffs

We finally know the reason why Jeff Petry’s eyes looked intensely demonic during this year’s Stanley Cup playoffs. Unfortunately, it’s quite a gross one!. During the Montreal Canadiens’ run to the Stanley Cup Final, Petry made some headlines after his extremely bloodshot eyes were caught on camera in the third round against the Vegas Golden Knights. Petry denied to give an explanation in the moment, but his wife gave a bit of clarity later on that it was not allergies nor was it from being tired.
NHLletsgobruins.net

Report: Blockbuster Trade Brewing Between Bruins And Coyotes.

The Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney have decided to keep pushing towards another Stanley Cup and that means making some significant moves this offseason. The core group will stay in tact once again but some pieces will need to be added. Among them is a left handed defenseman...
NHLletsgobruins.net

Report: Hall Won't Be Back In Boston.

The Boston Bruins and forward Taylor Hall had a nice little run together after he was acquired at the trade deadline. Hall put up 8 goals and 14 points in 16 games during the regular season and added 3 goals and 5 points in 11 games during the playoff run.
NHLchatsports.com

Montreal Canadiens: Five Takeaways Following Game 3 of Stanley Cup Finals

Jun 30, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Montreal Canadiens Tyler Toffoli Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports. It was the first Stanley Cup Finals game to take place in Montreal in 10,250 days and boy was it a forgettable one. The Tampa Bay Lightning struck early and often to dismantle the Canadiens 6-3 and take a 3-0 stranglehold in the series.
NHLCBS Sports

Canadiens' Shea Weber: Garners helper

Weber managed an assist, five shots on goal and three blocked shots in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Lightning in Game 3. Weber set up Phillip Danault's tally at 11:16 of the first period to put the Canadiens on the board, although they never pulled even. The 35-year-old Weber has been more of a physical presence than a scorer in the playoffs. He has six points, 63 hits, 47 shots on net, 35 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 20 contests in a top-four role.
NHLNHL

Canadiens penalty kill comes up big again in Game 4 win

MONTREAL -- Shea Weber has been a leader for the Montreal Canadiens all season long. So when the veteran defenseman was assessed a double minor for high-sticking with 1:01 remaining in the third period of a tie game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday, his teammates vowed to have his back.
NHLYardbarker

Canadiens’ Carey Price Comes Up Big in Game 4 – Finally!

Finally, Carey Price looked like the goalie who led the Montreal Canadiens to three surprising series wins to make the Stanley Cup Finals. Tonight, he stopped 32-of-34 shots as he led his team to a 3-2 overtime victory over a really tough Tampa Bay Lightning opponent in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on home ice.
Sportswcn247.com

Canadiens hope... Nats beat Padres... NBA Finals set to go

MONTREAL (AP) — A 3-2 overtime victory last night has given the Montreal Canadiens reason for hope. They now trail Tampa Bay 3 games to 1 in the Stanley Cup Final. Josh Anderson both opened the scoring and ended it, forcing a turnover at his defensive blueline, charging up ice, steering the puck towards the net and eventually whipping it in. Still, the Lightning and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy (va-sih-LEHV’-skee) have a knack for rebounding from losses. The defending champions are 14-0 in games following a postseason loss over the past two years.
NHLchatsports.com

Montreal Canadiens Definitely Belong In Stanley Cup Final, Should Probably Be Leading Series

Jul 2, 2021; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports. When the 2020-21 season began, the Montreal Canadiens were no one’s Stanley Cup favourite. Many would have predicted they qualified for the playoffs in the Canadian Division, but not many people were picking them to go on a run to the Stanley Cup Final.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Canadiens' Ducharme must be sure-footed as he steps up coaching ladder

MONTREAL — It’s a clean slate but not a blank canvass that Dominique Ducharme’s been given with the three-year contract extension he signed on Tuesday to officially become the 31st head coach of the Montreal Canadiens. Consider it an ideal situation for the 48-year-old from Joliette, Que. He’s already set...
NHLNHL

Dominique Ducharme appointed 31st head coach in Canadiens history

MONTREAL - Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin announced on Tuesday that the team has agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension with head coach Dominique Ducharme (2021-22 to 2023-24). Ducharme officially becomes the 31st head coach in Canadiens history. Ducharme, 48, was promoted to the role of interim...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Bruins, Rangers, Canadiens, Ryan Suter News

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is talk surrounding the Toronto Maple Leafs, including a free agent goalie target, plus updates regarding Zach Hyman. In other speculation, how many teams are interested in defenseman Ryan Suter? Are the Boston Bruins and Taylor Hall close to a contract extension? Finally, what are the New York Rangers asking for if they’re going to trade goaltender Alexander Georgiev.
NHLCBS Sports

Sharks' Dylan Gambrell: Re-ups with Sharks

Gambrell signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract with the Sharks on Thursday. Gambrell isn't exactly a key cog on the offensive end of the ice, tallying a combined 23 points over the last two seasons, but he does hold some value in leagues that count hits and blocked shots. His willingness to lay his body on the line likely also played a role in the team's desire to retain the restricted free agent for another campaign. Per Cap Friendly, he will be a restricted free agent again next offseason.
NHLawinninghabit.com

Montreal Canadiens: The Crystal Ball, Bold Offseason Predictions

It is time to dim the lights, light the candles, put on our starry robe and concentrate. Unleash our inner powers into the crystal ball and predict the future. It’s time to find out what our Montreal Canadiens will do this off-season. Unleash your inner Nostradamus. Marc Bergevin might be...
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

OTR: NHL Trade Market Set To ‘Explode’; Seth Jones, Shea Weber | BHN+

The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning were already expected to be major players on the NHL trade market as they try to become cap compliant again, but could they still acquire a high-end player?. The Montreal Canadiens aren’t the Tampa Bay Lightning, and that’s why the Shea...

Comments / 0

Community Policy