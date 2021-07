We know (and gosh, just love) Henry Cavill as a card-carrying PC gamer and star of The Witcher on Netflix, but he's also well known as a fan of Warhammer. And I don't mean that he played Total War: Warhammer 2, although he does play it quite a lot—I mean, he's in it. He also paints Warhammer miniatures, and earlier this year sparked a meme-led campaign to cast him as the Emperor of Mankind in a new HBO series. (Which, for the record, doesn't actually exist—but given how things have gone with Game of Thrones and The Witcher, isn't the worst idea I've ever heard.)