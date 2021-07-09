Cancel
Oakland, CA

Top basketball prospect Jalen Lewis to turn pro, skip end of high school

By Alex Butler
 8 days ago
July 9 (UPI) -- Jalen Lewis, one of the top basketball prospects in the country, decided to skip his final two years of high school and sign with Overtime Elite, the Atlanta-based professional league announced Friday.

"110% committed! OTE, let's Rock," Lewis wrote Friday on social media.

Lewis, 16, is believed to be the youngest U.S. basketball prospect ever to turn professional. Sources told The Athletic and the Bay Area News Group that Lewis' multi-year contract is worth at least $1 million.

Overtime Elite, backed by sports media company Overtime, provides players with full health care coverage and at least $100,000 in annual salary.

The league also provides up to $100,000 in college tuition to players if they decide not to pursue professional basketball. Former UConn coach Kevin Ollie is the coach of Overtime Elite, which plans to feature up to 30 top high school basketball prospects.

"Jalen is one of the most exciting young talents in the country, and we are humbled that he has chosen Overtime Elite to elevate his professional development on the court and academically, while building his brand internationally," league executive vice president and head of basketball operations Brandon Williams said in a news release.

"This is a foundational signing for our league and another acknowledgment of the need and desire for our program."

Lewis played at Bishop O'Dowd High School in Oakland, Calif. He was recruited by Kentucky, Duke, UCLA, Michigan and other top college programs.

The 6-foot-8 center is the No. 2 prospect in the 2023 ESPN 60 recruit rankings. He is 247 Sports' No. 24 prospect and No. 6 in the Rivals150.

Lewis is the 10th player to sign with Overtime Elite, which was launched in March and will start play in September.

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

