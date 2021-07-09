Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lunenburg County, VA

Special Weather Statement issued for Lunenburg, Mecklenburg by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 13:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lunenburg; Mecklenburg A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT MECKLENBURG AND SOUTHERN LUNENBURG COUNTIES At 150 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Chase City, moving east at 20 mph. Wind gusts in excess of 30 mph and brief heavy rain are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include South Hill, Chase City, Brodnax, La Crosse, Boydton, Kells Corner, Rehoboth, Dundas, Bacons Fork, Wilburn, Beechwood, Gills Corner, Finchley, Finneywood, Forksville, Fairview, Rogers Corner, Bracey, Oral Oaks and Eppes Fork. If you see lightning or hear thunder, you are at risk! Take shelter indoors immediately. If you cannot find shelter in a building a vehicle provides safety from lightning.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chase City, VA
City
La Crosse, VA
City
South Hill, VA
City
Dundas, VA
County
Mecklenburg County, VA
City
Bracey, VA
County
Lunenburg County, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Heavy Rain#Finchley#Finneywood#Oral Oaks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Biden calls court's DACA decision 'deeply disappointing,' vows to appeal it

President Biden on Saturday condemned a federal judge’s decision the day before to block new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, saying that the ruling was “deeply disappointing” and that the Department of Justice (DOJ) plans to appeal it. Judge Andrew Hanen, a George W. Bush...
Posted by
The Hill

Facebook pushes back against White House criticism, says it's 'looking for scapegoats'

Facebook has levied additional criticism against President Biden and top administration officials over remarks that social media companies are not doing enough to combat coronavirus vaccine misinformation, accusing the White House of “looking for scapegoats for missing their vaccine goals.”. The public fight between the administration and social media companies...
Posted by
Reuters

Czech Olympic team staff member tests positive for COVID-19

PRAGUE, July 17 (Reuters) - A Czech Olympic team staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Tokyo on a charter flight from Prague, Czech Olympic officials said on Saturday, adding that all the athletes were fine and in the Olympic Village. The staff member -- who had...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Biz Markie, known for classic rap song ‘Just a Friend,’ dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Biz Markie, a hip-hop staple known for his beatboxing prowess, turntable mastery and the 1989 classic “Just a Friend,” has died. He was 57. Markie’s representative, Jenni Izumi, said the rapper-DJ died peacefully Friday evening with his wife by his side. The cause of death has not been released.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy