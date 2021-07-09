Special Weather Statement issued for Lunenburg, Mecklenburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 13:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lunenburg; Mecklenburg A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT MECKLENBURG AND SOUTHERN LUNENBURG COUNTIES At 150 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Chase City, moving east at 20 mph. Wind gusts in excess of 30 mph and brief heavy rain are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include South Hill, Chase City, Brodnax, La Crosse, Boydton, Kells Corner, Rehoboth, Dundas, Bacons Fork, Wilburn, Beechwood, Gills Corner, Finchley, Finneywood, Forksville, Fairview, Rogers Corner, Bracey, Oral Oaks and Eppes Fork. If you see lightning or hear thunder, you are at risk! Take shelter indoors immediately. If you cannot find shelter in a building a vehicle provides safety from lightning.