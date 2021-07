Medtech company HeartFlow is heading to the New York Stock Exchange through a merger with special purpose acquisition company, Longview Acquisition Corp. II. HeartFlow developed the HeartFlow FFRCT Analysis, a non-invasive diagnostic tool that helps manage and treat patients with heart disease. The program creates a three-dimensional digital model of the patient’s heart and provides computed tomography angiogram-derived Fractional Flow Reserve (FFRCT) values along the heart’s arteries. This provides treating physicians with a robust understanding of blockages in the arteries and helps determine the best course of treatment for the patients. The company said its diagnostic tool has higher accuracy than other non-invasive tests on the market and has demonstrated an 83% reduction in unnecessary invasive angiograms.