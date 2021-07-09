Cancel
Wakulla County, FL

Flood Advisory issued for Wakulla by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 09:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Wakulla The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Central Wakulla County in Big Bend Florida * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 149 PM EDT, Trained weather spotters reported heavy rain. 2.10 inches have fallen in Crawfordville in 38 minutes due to thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas have already caused minor flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen elsewhere in the last 1 Hour. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Crawfordville, Sopchoppy, Tully, Medart, Arran, Buckhorn, Spring Creek, Panacea, Shadeville and Hyde Park. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

