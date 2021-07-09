Cancel
Tuscaloosa County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Tuscaloosa by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 12:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Tuscaloosa SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN TUSCALOOSA COUNTY UNTIL 130 PM CDT At 1250 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over southwestern Tuscaloosa, moving east at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Tuscaloosa, Northport, Holt, Brookwood, Coaling, McFarland Mall, Shelton State Community College, Tuscaloosa Amphitheater, Bryant Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa Regional Airport, Lake Wildwood, University Mall, Englewood, Cottondale, Little Sandy, Maxwell, Peterson, Fosters Boat Landing, Stillman College and Oliver Lock And Dam.

alerts.weather.gov

