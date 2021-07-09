Altria Reaches Agreement to Sell Its Ste. Michelle Wine Estates Business

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Membership Collective Group (“MCG”), a global membership platform comprised of Soho House, Soho Works, The Ned, Scorpios Beach Club and Soho Home, and related digital platforms, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 30,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $14.00 per share. In addition, MCG has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,466,535 shares of its Class A common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The Class A common stock is expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “MCG” on July 15, 2021, and the offering is expected to close on July 19, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.