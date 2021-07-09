Cancel
Business

Altria Reaches Agreement to Sell Its Ste. Michelle Wine Estates Business

Business Wire
 10 days ago

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) today announced that its subsidiary, UST LLC, has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Ste. Michelle Wine Estates (Ste. Michelle) business to Sycamore Partners Management, L.P., a private equity firm specializing in consumer, retail, and distribution investments (Sycamore Partners), in an all-cash transaction with a purchase price of approximately $1.2 billion and the assumption of certain Ste. Michelle liabilities (Transaction). Altria’s net cash proceeds will be subject to customary net working capital and other adjustments at closing.

BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

EBay Signs Agreement To Sell Part Of Its Adevinta Stake To Permira

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY), a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers around the world, today announced that it has reached an agreement with Permira to sell approximately 125 million shares of its stake in Adevinta for an estimated total consideration of $2.25 billion 1. The price represents an approximate 7% discount to the 10-day volume weighted average price (VWAP) of Adevinta shares as of July 12, and a 5% discount to the 30-day VWAP as of July 12.
Businessbevnewsonline.com

Altria to Sell Ste. Michelle to Private Equity Group

While we were on vacation, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates was sold by Altria, the huge tobacco firm, to Sycamore Partners Management, a private equity firm specializing in consumer, retail, and distribution investments. The transaction is an all-cash, $1.2 billion deal plus assumption of some debt. Altria said it expects the...
EconomyThe Daily World

Wine giant Ste. Michelle sold for $1.2 billion

After more than 40 years under tobacco company ownership, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates has been sold to a private equity firm for $1.2 billion, owner Altria announced Friday. The sale is expected to close in the second half of the year, subject to buyer Sycamore Partners’ obtaining the necessary financing and antitrust clearance.
Henrico County, VAVirginia Business

Altria to sell winemaking division for $1.2B

Washington-based Ste. Michelle Wine Estates brands include Chateau Ste. Michelle, 14 Hands, Columbia Crest. Henrico County based Altria Group Inc. announced Friday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Ste. Michelle Wine Estates winemaking division for $1.2 billion to New York-based private equity firm Sycamore Partners Management LP in an all-cash deal.
Richmond.com

Tobacco giant Altria Group selling its wine subsidiary for $1.2 billion

More than 10 years after getting into the wine business, Henrico County-based Altria Group Inc. is exiting that business for a sale price of about $1.2 billion in cash. Altria, the parent company of top U.S. cigarette maker Philip Morris USA, announced Friday that it has agreed to sell its Ste. Michelle Wine Estates business unit to Sycamore Partners Management L.P., a New York-based private equity firm specializing in consumer, retail, and distribution investments. The transaction also calls for the assumption of certain Ste. Michelle liabilities.
Drinksstarkinsider.com

Wine News: Chateau Ste. Michelle in blockbuster deal, sells for $1.2 billion

It’s not everyday you see a billion dollar wine deal. But Chateau Ste. Michelle is not your typical family-owned business. The huge Washington-based wine producer has announced that it is selling to private equity firm Sycamore Partners (owner of consumer retail brands such as Ann Taylor, Staples, Talbots and Hot Topic). Net size is reported to be about $1.2 billion (USD) per the Seattle Times. More details of the all-cash transaction can be found in the official news release.
Businessgoodfruit.com

Private equity firm acquires Ste. Michelle Wine Estates for $1.2 billion

On Friday, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates’ parent company, the tobacco giant Altria, announced its plans to sell Washington’s largest wine business to private equity firm Sycamore Partners Management for $1.2 billion. Ste. Michelle is the third largest wine company in the U.S. and farms nearly 30,000 acres across the West.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Altria Group (MO) To Sell Ste. Michelle Wine Estates for $1.2B

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) today announced that its subsidiary, UST LLC, has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Ste. Michelle Wine Estates (Ste. Michelle) business to Sycamore Partners Management, L.P., a private equity firm specializing in consumer, retail, and distribution investments (Sycamore Partners), in an all-cash transaction with a purchase price of approximately $1.2 billion and the assumption of certain Ste. Michelle liabilities (Transaction). Altria's net cash proceeds will be subject to customary net working capital and other adjustments at closing.
Stocksinvesting.com

Altria Gains On $1.2 Billion Sale Of Wine Unit, Plan To Use Money For Buyback

Investing.com – Altria (NYSE:MO) stock was trading higher by 0.5% in Friday’s premarket following the company’s decision to sell its arm Ste. Michelle Wine Estates to Sycamore Partners for $1.2 billion and focus on non-combustible tobacco and other products. That the company could use the proceeds to enhance its share...
Washington Statewinemag.com

Sold! What The Ste. Michelle Sale Means for Washington’s Wine Industry

On Friday, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates (SMWE), the largest winery in the Pacific Northwest and third-largest premium winery in the country, was sold to Sycamore Partners, a New York-based private equity firm. Sycamore, which specializes in retail and consumer investments, will purchase the company in the second half of this year from the current owner, tobacco giant Altria, for a cool $1.3 billion in cash.
Financial ReportsBusiness Wire

Membership Collective Group INC. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Membership Collective Group (“MCG”), a global membership platform comprised of Soho House, Soho Works, The Ned, Scorpios Beach Club and Soho Home, and related digital platforms, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 30,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $14.00 per share. In addition, MCG has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,466,535 shares of its Class A common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The Class A common stock is expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “MCG” on July 15, 2021, and the offering is expected to close on July 19, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BusinessBusiness Wire

Quext Buys Majority Stake in Fintech Viva Equity Creating Embedded Finance Opportunity in Multi-family Proptech

LUBBOCK, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quext, a smart building and property management platform built by multi-family and apartment industry experts, today announced its majority stake acquisition of Viva Equity. Viva Equity’s current product offerings are Viva First, the first digital bank built with Latinos in mind—developed to empower and dignify banking for the Spanish language community— and Relm, a lifestyle banking app targeted to college students, renters and underserved communities. This revolutionary partnership prioritizes the unbanked and under-banked, by providing them with tools to become financially secure, while simultaneously lowering operators’ costs. For the Quext core platform, having the ability to utilize embedded finance technology opens the door for numerous innovations in the proptech space.
MarketsGenomeWeb

Sophia Genetics Increases IPO Target to $221M

NEW YORK – Sophia Genetics has priced its initial public offering of 13 million common shares at $17 to $19 per share, for anticipated gross proceeds of $221 million to $247 million before underwriting discounts, commissions, and other expenses. The firm expects to hold its IPO July 23. The bioinformatics...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Renasant Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Renasant Bank reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Blackstone Group Inc. Purchases 130,260 Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Blackstone Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 830,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,260 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc.’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $20,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 133 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Truvestments Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

