Hall of Fame Coach To Host Fishing Tournament in Atlantic City

By Billy Schweim
 8 days ago
Member of the 2020 Pro Football Hall Of Fame Coach Inductees Class, Jimmy Johnson is a football legend and bringing his prestigious fishing tournament “Quest for the Ring” back to Atlantic City! Started in South Florida, this tournament is coming to Atlantic City with a guaranteed winning purse of $1 million and the coveted championship ring to be awarded also. Coach Johnson has teamed up with the Atlantic City Sports Commission to bring this high stakes tournament plus overly entertaining competitive sportfishing experience to Atlantic City for July 12-17, 2021. The event will be hosted at the Frank S. Farley State Marina at Golden Nugget Casino, throughout the week and then presentation for the weekend events at the Hard Rock Hotel Casino in Atlantic City. Prizes will be awarded for boats bringing the biggest White Marlin, Blue Marlin, Tuna and other categories. Coach Johnson calls into The Locker Room with Billy Schweim this Sunday!

