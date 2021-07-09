Hall of Fame Coach To Host Fishing Tournament in Atlantic City

South Jersey is the place to be especially in the summer! The Lifeguard racing season is in full swing and the competition is tough. Each week that passes, we get closer to finding out which Beach Patrol will have the best chance of winning the South Jersey Lifeguard Championships and bragging rights for the year. The next competition is Friday July 16 at the Beschen-Callahan Memorial Races taking place in North Wildwood at 6pm. Also, as we told you about last weekend in The Locker Room with Billy Schweim, The Jimmy Johnson “Quest for the Ring” Fishing Championship will present the rings to this year's Champions on Saturday at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. The tournament has produced some "Big Fish" as Michael Jordan’s boat, Catch 23, unloaded a nice catch. Is it big enough to win? We will find out this weekend.