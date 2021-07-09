Authorities Kill Grizzly Bear That Mauled Montana Woman to Death

Transcripts of the 911 calls from the doomed Surfside condo complex show the terror of its residents in the earliest moments of the disaster. CNN obtained the call records three weeks after the condo collapse that left at least 95 people dead and 14 others unaccounted for. One caller thought an earthquake had hit the building, telling responders: “It seems like something underground, everything exploded.” Another caller, who had escaped to the parking lot under the building, can be heard begging for help, saying: “Can somebody help me get out please? I was able to escape, but I’m outside in the parking lot. If the building comes down, it will come down on my head.” A third caller, whose sister lived in the building, struggled to explain what had happened, telling responders: “Half of the building’s not there anymore... There’s two people, they are, they’re alive but it, they can’t get out because there’s no building on the other side of their apartment.”