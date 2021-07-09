Cancel
Lubbock, TX

IS FAMILY DRAMA THE CAUSE OF LOCAL SHOOTING

By RMB News
yournewsnm.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, July 8, 2021, at about 9:51 a.m., Clovis Police Department Dispatch received an emergency call from a subject who advised he had been shot by his brother. Officers and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene, where they interacted with a 53-year-old male who had sustained multiple gunshots to his body. Officers were given the name of the wounded male’s assailant, Narcizo Soto age 45 . Officers were given clothing and physical descriptions and were told the last direction Soto had been running toward. The shooting victim, now identified as Henry Martinez, was immediately transported to Plains Regional Medical Center with life threatening injuries. He has since been transported to a Lubbock, Texas area hospital, his condition has not yet been released.

