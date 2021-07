Goodwood Festival of Speed is back, and littered between the likes of Jaguar, BMW M, and Lotus, was plenty of future-shaping tech. To go to a car show for the technology might sound a bit left-field, but this is 2021, and many companies aren’t just creating products for today. That’s where Future Lab comes in. Curated by Lucy Johnson, this year’s Future Lab was all about forward-thinking visions of the world that we’re going to have to live in, and as a result, much of the tech on display was designed to help us help the world, and vice versa.