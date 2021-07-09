Notre Dame football: Isaiah Foskey to have Myjai Sanders-like production

Last year, Notre Dame football defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman got plenty of production out of Myjai Sanders, and Isaiah Foskey could be next. Before taking over as the defensive coordinator for the Notre Dame football program, Marcus Freeman turned the Cincinnati Bearcats defense into one of the best in the country. Utilizing mostly three-star talent, Freeman led the Bearcats to a 9-1 record this past season, becoming one of the more coveted assistant coaches in America.