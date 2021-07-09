Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame football: Isaiah Foskey to have Myjai Sanders-like production

By Brad Weiss
slapthesign.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, Notre Dame football defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman got plenty of production out of Myjai Sanders, and Isaiah Foskey could be next. Before taking over as the defensive coordinator for the Notre Dame football program, Marcus Freeman turned the Cincinnati Bearcats defense into one of the best in the country. Utilizing mostly three-star talent, Freeman led the Bearcats to a 9-1 record this past season, becoming one of the more coveted assistant coaches in America.

slapthesign.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Cincinnati, OH
College Sports
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Notre Dame, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notre Dame Football#American Football#Cincinnati Bearcats#Irish#All American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Czech Olympic team staff member tests positive for COVID-19

PRAGUE, July 17 (Reuters) - A Czech Olympic team staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Tokyo on a charter flight from Prague, Czech Olympic officials said on Saturday, adding that all the athletes were fine and in the Olympic Village. The staff member -- who had...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Biz Markie, known for classic rap song ‘Just a Friend,’ dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Biz Markie, a hip-hop staple known for his beatboxing prowess, turntable mastery and the 1989 classic “Just a Friend,” has died. He was 57. Markie’s representative, Jenni Izumi, said the rapper-DJ died peacefully Friday evening with his wife by his side. The cause of death has not been released.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy