New Bedford, MA

New Festa Coming to New Bedford Featuring Craft Beer, Food Trucks

By Kari
1420 WBSM
1420 WBSM
 8 days ago
A whole new festa experience is coming to the SouthCoast in 2021, featuring plenty of food and drinks right in New Bedford. Just a few months ago, the SouthCoast was rocked by the news that the Feast of the Blessed Sacrament had been postponed for the second year in a row. However, Michael Canasta, the president of the Clube Madeirense S.S. Sacramento, Inc., which sponsors the Feast of the Blessed Sacrament, hinted at a series of special ticketed events for the upcoming summer and fall seasons, and the first has finally been announced.

wbsm.com

