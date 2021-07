The year that has passed between the announcement of the 72nd and the 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Award nominations has been one of dramatic change. From the presidential election and subsequent inauguration to the COVID-19 vaccine finally rolling out, allowing more productions to resume, the type of content, let alone its volume and origin, has fluctuated with the times. Last year, for example, we were talking about Quibi’s entrance into the Emmy race, but now that streamer has shut down.