WATCH: Chase Young Looks Primed For Monster Season

Anybody still concerned about Chase Young being absent during OTAs for the Washington Football Team? Don't be.

If you have been following the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year on social media, it is clear that he is staying in shape on his own. That was reiterated with a recent video of Young going through some grueling, athletic drills.

Spoiler alert: He's a monster.

Young took home the DROY award and proved to be the best player on the defensive side of the ball for Washington. He finished with 44 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 10 tackles-for-loss, 12 QB hits, four forced fumbles and one touchdown. Not bad for a rookie defensive end that consistently attracted double-team blocking.

In today's age, people are always left wanting more. If social media is any indication, that is what they are going to get from Young. A sophomore slump doesn't seem to be in his future.

At 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, Young has elite speed and agility. His footwork is on display in the video and, at only 22 years old, there is still plenty of time to improve.

Young will return as a captain of a defense that is expected to be one of the best in the league. Montez Sweat will look to build on a breakout sophomore campaign while Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne continue to clog up the middle. The secondary made improvements by adding William Jackson III and rookie Jamin Davis is going to play a big part at the linebacker position.

The WFT has a chance to repeat as NFC East champions this season and there is no doubt they will be carried by their defense. For those discussing Young not showing up to OTAs, take a deep breath and relax. With video as his proof, Young seems to be primed and ready for 2021.