A 20-year-old woman died Saturday when the SUV in which she was a passenger crashed on the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn, officials said. Perrion Thompson, of Jamaica, Queens, was riding in a Chevy Trailblazer headed west on the Belt near the Erskine St. exit in East New York at 9:50 a.m. when its driver, a 20-year-old man, lost control as he changed lanes, police said. The Trailblazer then struck ...