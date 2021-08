Billie Eilish has dropped off her second studio album, Happier Than Ever. Clocking in at just under an hour, the themes of the 16-track project are the complete opposite of the title. Eilish shot to superstardom almost instantly following the release of WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?, and Happier Than Ever is essentially her personal recollection of the aftermath. The public tends to overlook the fact that the artist isn’t even 20 years old yet, but she’s managed to handle the amount of celebrity — both the good and the bad, which includes Eilish filing a restraining order against a stalker — in the most professional way she can.