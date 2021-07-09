Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

The Show Before the Show: Episode 316

milb.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the latest episodes of The Show Before the Show, MiLB.com's official podcast. A segment rundown is listed below, in case you want to skip to a particular section. Like the podcast? Subscribe, rate and review "Minor League Baseball podcast" on iTunes. The podcast is also available via Spotify, Stitcher, Google Play and other podcast-listening apps. Send questions or feedback to [email protected], and follow hosts Tyler Maun (@TylerMaun) and Sam Dykstra (@SamDykstraMiLB) on Twitter.

www.milb.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Episodes#Minor League Baseball#Milb Com#Google Play#Intro Ben#Mlb Draft#All Star Futures Game#Rays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
iTunes
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Twitter
News Break
MLB
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Google
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Revealed Her Favorite MLB Player

It’s one of the biggest weeks of the year for Major League Baseball. It’s All-Star Week in Denver, Colorado. The Home Run Derby, featuring talents like Juan Soto and Pete Alonso, will take place on Monday evening. The All-Star Game will then take place on Tuesday evening. All eyes will...
NFLfishstripes.com

The Offishial Show Episode 121: Kahlil Watson Reaction & First-Half Marlins Awards

If you thought the Marlins picking in the middle of the first round would be boring, think again. Ely Sussman provides a quick primer on “explosive” prep shortstop Kahlil Watson (2:00) who improbably fell to Miami with the 16th overall pick of the MLB Draft. Then, Fish Stripes selects award winners from the pre-All-Star break portion of the 2021 season (13:00), including Trevor Rogers, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Anthony Bass (yes, really).
NFLchatsports.com

The Offishial Show Episode 120: Biggest Marlins Second-Half Storylines

Ely Sussman comments on Sunday’s agonizing loss to the Braves (2:30) before covering 15 individual/team storylines at both the major league and minor league levels that should make the second half of the Marlins regular season just as interesting as the first was (10:00). Fish Stripes is thrilled to have...
BaseballAmazin' Avenue

Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), Episode 69: A Couple of Nice Series

Welcome to Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), the new/old favorite from Amazin’ Avenue editors Chris McShane and Brian Salvatore. After winning series against the Yankees and Brewers, the Mets find themselves still in first place in the National League East. Going into the final series of the first half, Brian and Chris discuss the team’s lack of offense, lack of starting pitching, lack of effective bullpen arms...and yet, they still have a four game lead.
MLBbloggingtheredsox.com

New Podding the Red Sox episode: Salem Red Sox general manager Allen Lawrence joins the show

On this week’s installment of Podding the Red Sox: A BloggingtheRedSox.com Podcast, I am joined by Allen Lawrence, the general manager of the Salem Red Sox. Among the topics Allen and I discussed were how he got his start in the sports industry, how his role differs from what a major-league general manager does, how the Salem Red Sox got creative during the COVID-19 pandemic last year, his relationships with members of the Red Sox front office, such as Chaim Bloom and Brian O’Halloran, his thoughts on how the Salem Red Sox are playing this season, who he would like to see the Red Sox draft on Sunday, and much more!
NFLfishstripes.com

The Offishial Show Episode 122: Marlins Bold Predictions Revisited

After updating the production of some former Marlins players at the midpoint of the 2021 season (1:45), Ely Sussman chats with good friend of the show Aram Leighton (17:30). They revisit bold predictions from spring training—some of which aged great, but others...not so much—and cover all things Conine, from Griffin’s power-hitting prowess at High-A Beloit to Jeff’s new podcast. Then, they take on the near-impossible challenge of naming top candidates to represent the Fish at the 2022 All-Star Game.
Saint Paul, MNmilb.com

Rooker's Career Night Vaults Saints To 19-1 Thrashing Of Clippers

ST. PAUL, MN (July 13, 2021) - Two Major Leaguer’s were in the St. Paul Saints lineup on Tuesday night on a rehab assignment. It was Brent Rooker, however, who stole the show setting a career high in home runs (3), RBI (7), runs (4), and total bases (14). Meanwhile, the Saints offense put up a season high in runs, crushed six home runs, and had their largest margin of victory in a 19-1 beat down of the Columbus Clippers at CHS Field in front of 6,606.
Baseballmilb.com

Sounds Walk-Off for Seventh Time in 2021

The Nashville Sounds walked off on the Louisville Bats with a 2-1 win when Tim Lopes drove in Cooper Hummel with the winning run on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park. With Hummel at second base to start the...
Memphis, TNmilb.com

Redbirds Start the Homestand Strong

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – The Memphis Redbirds started their week-long homestand strong, scoring a late run to finish off the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A affiliate, Baltimore Orioles), 4-3, on a comfortable night for baseball at AutoZone Park. Early on, the Memphis (24-36) bats were bringing the thunder. The Redbirds smacked two separate...
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

Blue Jays-Rangers game postponed; doubleheader set for Sunday

The Toronto Blue Jays' game against the Texas Rangers set for Saturday afternoon in Sahlen Field has been postponed due to rain. It will be made up as a straight doubleheader at 1:07 p.m. Sunday, featuring two seven-inning games. Blue Jays get the OK to go home, will end run...
MLBmilb.com

Skeeters Season to be Extended as Part of Triple-A Final Stretch

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) – Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball today announced the addition of 10 games for all Triple A teams, including the Sugar Land Skeeters. The additional games, which will be called the “Triple-A Final Stretch,” will be played following the conclusion of the 120-game Triple A Championship Season.
MLBDodger Insider

Game 91: Rays 7 Atlanta Braves 6 (10 innings) — Postgame News and Notes

Tampa Bay began post All-Star Break play with a huge comeback win. The Rays rallied with two in eighth and one in the tenth to beat the Braves in Atlanta, 7–6. Tampa Bay (54–37) won for just the fourth time in 13 extra inning games. Atlanta (44–46) fell to 2–11 against the AL East, and 2–7 in extra frames.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Braves: 3 short-term replacements for Ronald Acuña if necessary

With Ronald Acuña going down with an apparent right leg injury, here are three short-term replacement options for the Atlanta Braves. The Atlanta Braves‘ 2021 campaign has not gone to plan thus far, mostly due to the numerous injuries they had to deal with on their roster On Saturday, the Braves saw star outfielder Ronald Acuña go down with a potentially serious right leg injury as he tried to field a fly ball during their game against the Miami Marlins. After attempting to walk off the field under his own power, Acuña sat down in tears and waited to be carted off to the dugout.
MLBnumberfire.com

Vidal Brujan batting leadoff for Rays Sunday

The Tampa Bay Rays listed Vidal Brujan as their starter at second base for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Brujan will play second base and bat leadoff Sunday, while Wander Franco moves to shortstop and Taylor Walls takes the game off. Brujan has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel for...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

WSU football: The Calvin Jackson Jr. Show presented by Cougfan.com, Episode 1

THE CALVIN JACKSON JR. SHOW , presented by Cougfan.com, made its Instagram Live debut on Friday with the Washington State graduate receiver hosting his first show on CF.C’s Instagram account. Running nearly 30 minutes, the first episode covered a variety of topics with the always-entertaining Jackson starting things off with a few dance moves.

Comments / 0

Community Policy