San Jose, CA

San Jose police to receive extra hate crime training

San Jose Sentinel
San Jose Sentinel
 8 days ago

(Logan Weaver/Unsplash)

(SAN JOSE, Calif.) The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors has implemented a new mandate that requires all county law enforcement officers to take additional hate crime prevention training.

“San Jose is going to be the first city in the county to support this effort to align our POST training with the provision of AB 57 ensuring that all of our law enforcement officers have the most up-to-date training on hate crimes,” said Councilmember Maya Esparza, who co-chairs the county’s Hate Crime Task Force, per KRON 4.

Assembly Bill 57, which California Assembly Member Jesse Gabriel introduced, requires POST [Peace Officer Standards & Training] hate crime training for all police officers.

San Jose is requiring all officers to finish a POST-learning-portal course, “Hate Crimes: Identification and Investigation," starting with officers who have not taken a similar course.

The pandemic fueled a spike in violence against the Asian American Pacific Island communities. In the county, 120 hate crimes related to the AAPI community were reported in 2020, a majority of which occurred in San Jose, Palo Alto Online reported.

Here are other measures the city is implementing to combat hate crimes:

  • Conduct campaigns to promote "Stop AAPI Hate"
  • Yearly outreach to AAPI businesses to offer San Jose Police Department's Crime Prevention education and services
  • Evaluate the city's communications to ensure they are culturally competent towards the AAPI communities
  • Assess potential issues city departments may encounter in terms of translation services
  • Implement local government provisions with the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act as part of the 2021 Legislative Priorities
  • Report to the Public Safety, Finance, and Strategic Services committee in six months with a report and outcomes of the recommended strategies

