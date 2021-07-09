Biden pushes Putin to take action on new cyberattacks against U.S.

(Peter Klaunzer/Getty Images)

By Brian Brant

(WASHINGTON) President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Friday that his administration would “take any necessary action” to defend Americans and U.S. infrastructure amid an uptick in ransomware attacks by Russian cybercriminals, Politico reports

Biden's call with Putin dealt "with the ongoing ransomware attacks by criminals based in Russia that have impacted the United States and other countries around the world,” signaling the Russian government and Putin needed to take action to stop these groups, the White House said about the call.

The warning comes a week after a Russian cybercriminal group targeted IT management software maker Kaseya in a hack that may have affected as many as 1,500 companies, including a tech vendor that supports the Republican National Committee.

Biden and Putin last spoke at the Geneva summit last month, where he pressed the cyber hack issue with the Russian president, telling him critical infrastructure should be "off-limits" to cyberattacks.